London-based fashion brand Cos launches Open Sky installation

Cos just announced that it will be announcing a large-scale sculptural installation for next month. The art piece, entitled Open Sky by American artist Phillip K. Smith III, will be open to the public from April 17-22.

The installation was inspired by the architecture of Milan and the sky above the Palazzo's courtyard. “I wanted to pull the sky to the ground – to make it physically present," Smith III said in a Cos company email. "The square of sky above the courtyard transforms into a semi-circular form, that sits on the courtyard floor directly in front of the viewer. The idea was to actively and seamlessly merge the beauty of the surrounding architecture and the sky over Milan, creating an ever-changing experience." The outdoor installation will take place in Milan during Salone Del Mobile.

Cos has been known in the past for its contemporary installations. It seems with the newest Milan-inspired space, the company is staying true to form by creating innovative, unique ways to present fashion. The London-based fashion brand currently offers modern, functional wear for both women and men. Since its establishment in 2012, the company has collaborated in the past with Gary Card, Sou Fujimoto, Nendo, Bonsoir Paris, and more.

Photo Source: Cos