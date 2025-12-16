Major fashion exhibitions to set aside a day (or two) for in 2026

After a packed exhibition year in which curators did their best to capture the turbulence of our times, they appear to be returning to classics in 2026. The magnifying glass is on greats such as Schiaparelli, Alaïa and the Queen (Elizabeth II), whom many people know and will always want to explore. A fine starting point, because anyone who visits many museums knows: by looking slowly and attentively, you always learn something new.

Schiaparelli: fashion becomes art

The British V&A begins the new year with Elsa Schiaparelli, the couturier who fused fashion and absurdist art. The exhibition shows how she elevated couture to something theatrical in the elegant 1930s, from her famous Lobster Dress to the series of hats inspired by her creative partnership with painter Salvador Dalí. The fashion curator's task is also to fish out the lesser-known pieces from the archives. In this case, these include perfume bottles that look like art objects and original drawings from Schiaparelli's atelier. The timing to revisit these now is also apt, following a heritage-based collection from the still-fresh new leader, Daniel Roseberry.

Where and when: V&A South Kensington, London, March 28 to November 1, 2026.

Alaïa: L'Art de la Ligne

Alaïa was known as "the king of silhouettes." At his foundation in Paris, open to the public all year round, curators were prompted to go through the collection once more in search of evidence of his sculptural approach. You will be able to admire his body-con dresses and sleek leather creations, which became famous on the bodies of icons such as Iman, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Bruna. We will also see his early prototypes, from which you can even better discern how he continually perfected the female form. Fun fact: Alaïa long refused to participate in fashion weeks because he believed fashion needs time to breathe. His designs were intended as works of art, and years later we still view them as such.

Where and when: Fondation Azzedine Alaïa, Paris, December 15, 2025 to May 24, 2026.

Antwerp Six

Antwerp gained worldwide fame in the 1980s thanks to six young designers who shook up the fashion world with their experimental designs. Now there is an exhibition where you can see them side by side, as one avant-garde fashion front yet each with their own genius: Dirk Bikkembergs, Ann Demeulemeester, Walter Van Beirendonck, Dries Van Noten, Dirk Van Saene and Marina Yee, who sadly passed away shortly before her tribute. The Antwerp Six all started at the same academy, but their joint breakthrough was a stroke of luck. What is it about Antwerp, the breeding ground, that is once again overflowing with an above-average generation of emerging talent?

Where and when: ModeMuseum (MoMu), Antwerp, March 28, 2026 to January 17, 2027.

Embroidering Palestine

Embroideries have been telling stories about their makers, their craft, location and the zeitgeist for tens of thousands of years. This should become evident from an exhibition at MoMu that focuses on Palestinian embroidery, selected in light of the relentless war news. In the exhibition, we see how Palestinian artisans processed and continue to process their identity, history and emotions in textiles. From traditional dress to contemporary interpretations, each piece tells a story. Textiles as silent resistance in an explicitly violent time.

Where and when: ModeMuseum (MoMu), Antwerp, December 13, 2025 to June 7, 2026.

State Fashion Biennale 2026

The Arnhem fashion biennale is usually not about the most beautiful clothing, but about the question of what fashion does today — ecologically, socially and culturally. In 2026, the focus with "Available to Promise; Hidden Systems, Shared Futures" is on materials and responsibility: from textile innovations that mimic biological cycles to designs that are deliberately unfinished or temporary. The art on display is not the solution for the entire fashion system, but does suggest a new way of thinking. It must address themes such as labour, identity and exhaustion — a challenge for the curators of this fourth edition: Anne Zhou, Shanu Walpita and Anouchka van Driel.

Where and when: Various locations in Arnhem, May 14 to June 28, 2026.

Costume art

With "Costume Art," The Costume Institute brings fashion from the basement to the heart of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The spring 2026 exhibition opens the new Condé M. Nast Galleries of over 1,100 square metres right next to the Great Hall. The exhibition explores how the clothed body has been depicted throughout art history. Garments from The Costume Institute's collection by greats such as Alexander McQueen, Cristóbal Balenciaga and Iris van Herpen are paired with other types of art from The Met's collection. This makes the somewhat mysterious relationship between fashion and the body suddenly crystal clear. Important side note: the Bezos couple footed the bill.

Where and when: The Met, New York, May 10, 2026 to January 2027.

Westwood/Kawakubo: icons of rebellion

What happens when you place two rebellious fashion designers side by side? In Melbourne, curators Katie Somerville, Danielle Whitfield and Charlotte Boticavan of the NGV decided to try it with Vivienne Westwood and Rei Kawakubo. The former kicked against conventions in the 1970s with her designs featuring tartan prints, safety pins and provocative slogans. Kawakubo was primarily concerned with form: with asymmetrical silhouettes and deconstruction, she challenged traditional ideas about the body and clothing. In addition to these pieces, once again important for fashion direction, visitors also get to see the sketches and prototypes.

Where and when: National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), Melbourne, December 7, 2025 to April 19, 2026.

Queen Elizabeth II: her life in style

Buckingham Palace opens its doors for a unique glimpse — and the largest to date — into the wardrobe of Britain's longest-reigning monarch: Queen Elizabeth II. On display are more than 200 garments, accessories and design sketches, with commentary on the key moments when they were worn. From the Harris tweed coat with Balmoral tartan skirt, designed by Norman Hartnell in the 1950s, to the green coat by Angela Kelly, worn for official portraits in her final years. The exhibition shows how the monarch used fashion to convey a message: everything from the type of gemstone to the colour of the fabric lends itself to a subtle political signal.

Where and when: The King's Gallery, Buckingham Palace, London, April 10 to October 18, 2026.