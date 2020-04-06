The long-awaited Martin Margiela documentary drops this Friday

This Friday, the long-awaited documentary Martin Mariela: In His Own Words will be available for streaming online.

Directed and created by Reiner Holzemer, the short film promises to unveil the elusive and enigmatic designer whose revolutionary creations changed the face of fashion while remaining completely anonymous.

Regarded as one of the most avant-garde and influential fashion designers of his time, the documentary charts Margiela’s early career, starting as Jean Paul Gaultier’s assistant to creative director at Hermes to leading his own brand.

Famous for never showing his face publicly or in magazines, Margiela reinvented fashion with his radical style, consisting of 41 collections spanning over 20 years. For the first time, Margiela reveals his drawings, notes and personal items, giving viewers an exclusive peek to his vision and career.

The film features interviews with, amongst others, Jean Paul Gaultier, Carine Roitfeld, Trend Forecaster Lidewij Edelkoort, Fashion Critic Cathy Horyn and Fashion Historian Olivier Saillard.

The documentary will be available for streaming from Apple on Friday, April 10th.

Image: Video still Martin Margiela: In his own words