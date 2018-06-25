Victoria Beckham partners with Sotherby’s

Victoria Beckham is entering the fine art world with a collaborative exhibition with Sotherby’s that will highlight the auction house’s annual Old Master Paintings sale.

Beckham’s Dover Street store in Mayfair will temporarily house 16 handpicked portraits, including works from the Renaissance era, the Dutch Golden age and the British 18th-century, by artists Sir Peter Paul Rubens and Lucas Cranach the Elder.

Speaking about the collaboration, Victoria Beckham said in a press release: “It was my first visit to the Frick in New York last year, that really opened my eyes to Old Masters, and is where my fascination began.

“To have now been given the opportunity to start to learn about them with the incredible team at Sotheby’s and have these portraits hanging within my retail space is literally a dream come true. I hope their installation in such a contemporary setting is as inspiring to my customers as it is to me.”

The collaborative exhibition will be on display across three floors of the brand’s Dover Street store until June 27, ahead of Sotheby’s Old Master Evening sale on July 4.

Victoria Beckham’s flagship store, with its white walls and polished concrete floor, has hosted a number of collaborative projects with artists including the Turner Prize winner Martin Creed, artist Eddie Peake and sculptor and jeweller Emily Young.

However, this is the first time the brand has displayed Old Master paintings in the store, marking a departure from the Contemporary aesthetic for which Beckham is known.

Images: courtesy of Victoria Beckham by Chris Floyd