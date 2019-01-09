Ben Sherman returns to Pitti Uomo

Ben Sherman has returned to Pitti Uomo with a special exhibition and commemorative presentation entitled "The Decades" which celebrates over five decades of shirt-making. The British menswear brand has become one of the most anticipated runway shows during London Men's Fashion Week and now is testing its international waters further with Pitti Uomo. The exhibition entitled launched January 8 and will be hosted in the Magazinni Teatro at Pitti Uomo.

In a statement, Mark Williams, creative director of Ben Sherman said, "For the first time in five years, we return to Pitti Uomo with a fantastic exhibition showcasing how the Ben Sherman shirt has remained relevant in menswear for 55 years. It's a very exciting time and a great opportunity to remind buyers of the brand's unique DNA and provenance."

Curated exclusively for the occasion of Pitti Uomo, attendees will have a rare opportunity to see vintage pieces from the brand's archive, alongside key items from the AW19 collection. "We are extremely happy that an iconic menswear brand Ben Sherman has decided to be back to Florence," said Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine, in a statement. "Both the new AW2019 collection and the special exhibition celebrating its art of shirtmaking will be a must-see of the Pitti Uomo experience."

photo: via PR Newswire