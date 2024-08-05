Curve New York to debut Bridal Salon as it coincides with the French Lingerie Event

Curve, one of the industry’s leading trade shows for intimate apparel and swimwear, is set to return this August to New York for its Spring/Summer 2025 showcase.

Taking place from August 4 to 6 at the Javits Center, Curve New York will coincide with the French Lingerie Event on August 5 at the Central Park Boathouse, where the latest collections from eight icons brands from the Lingerie Française Association, including Aubade, Chantelle, and Simone Pérèle, will be presented.

Welcoming more than 200 international brands to its list of exhibitors, Curve New York is set to debut several new initiatives this season, such as a dedicated bridal area for the first time. “This season at Curve, we are introducing a variety of exciting new elements,” said Raphael Camp, CEO of Comexposium, Curve's parent company, in a statement.

Curve New York Credits: Curve

“One highlight is our Bridal Salon, where we have invited 20 prominent brands to showcase their bridal collections. This initiative reflects the increasing trend of brides investing more in themselves leading up to the wedding, with a focus on items like robes and lingerie. Renowned brands such as Aubade and Lise Charmel will be featured, marking our first venture into spotlighting bridal intimates in the lingerie space.”

The upcoming edition of Curve New York aims to look at some of the latest trends within pop culture and how it may impact the lingerie industry, such as the increasing use of lingerie as outerwear. “Celebrities embracing this trend have been a focal point in our latest issue of Revealed magazine, which will be available at the show and is currently accessible online,” said Camp in a statement. “This trend is poised to transform the lingerie industry as more people seek to emulate these high-profile looks.”

Another new development at Curve New York is the trade show collaborating with UK trade fair Wonderland. Through the Curve NY x Wonderland collaboration, ten finalists from Wonderland, a selection of emerging and established brands, will present a look at Curve New York during the show. Buyers from various retailers can vote for their favorite brand via a QR code, and the winning UK brand will be awarded a complimentary booth at Curve New York’s February 2025 show.

Next to the Bridal Salon, Curve New York will host “Speed Dating” sessions for the first time, during which new brands and buyers are offered a unique networking opportunity to connect for the first time. The trade show is also set to welcome 30 new emerging brands and designers this season through its Curve Class of 2024 initiative. Brands set to show for the first time at Curve New York include Appealing, Maison Louve, Okko, and The Little Bra Company.

“Once again, we are also offering a range of workshops and activations for our attendees,” said Camp. “Our focus is on ensuring all retailers feel welcomed and comfortable at the Curve show, whether they are traveling locally or from abroad. Our NY show will include panels with industry leaders, complimentary 15-minute chair massages on the show floor, and daily performances, runway shows, and fit workshops.”