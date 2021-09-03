Following international success, Joor hosts second edition of Showcase Japan

Partnering with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), wholesale management platform Joor has launched the second edition of the Japanese trade show Showcase Japan.

The first edition saw a major breakthrough, capturing the attention of 10,300 retailers from 60 countries around the world for the AW21 selling season. For the new edition, the organisation aims to do the same, using the platform as a way to raise visibility for around 30 contemporary Japanese fashion brands displaying their SS22 collections.

Joor CEO Kristin Savilia said in a release: “Given the tremendous success of the first show, JETRO has scheduled two more editions, one launching now and another in January 2022. Significantly, all orders from the first event came from outside of Japan, achieving our mutual goal of broadening global reach and distribution for this outstanding group of Japanese brands.”

International buyers are able to shop from a wide range of sectors, with this edition putting its focus on womenswear, while menswear and accessories will be at the centre of the January edition. Shoppers have access to categories including but not limited to sustainability, diversity and Japanese craftsmanship.

Since its launch in 2020, Joor Passport has continued to see a rise in optimisation, with fashion events proceeding to turn to the online world as brands begin to recognise the necessity of digitised shows. The hosting platform has worked with over 40 global events, including London Fashion Week, Taiwan Fashion Week and Copenhagen International Fashion Fair, with the goal of carrying out centralised digital platforms for brands and buyers to meet.

Brands presenting at Showcase Japan include a number of Japanese labels that capture the country’s aesthetic, including Red Card that aims to be entirely made in Japan. The brand uses Supima cotton and other intricate features that further emphasise its commitment to its country. Other brands include knitwear label Coohem and Pameo Pose, who recently collaborated with Mary Quant on a capsule collection.