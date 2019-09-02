FUTURMODA October 2019 Come and visit us

The FUTURMODA is the International Fair of Leather, Components and Machinery for the footwear and leather goods, which will be held on the 16th. and 17th October in uninterrupted hours from 9.30 am to 7.00 pm in Pavilion II of the Alicante Trade Fair Institution (IFA) in Elche-Alicante-SPAIN

In this new edition, the companies will present their novelties for the Autumn-Winter season 2021. In addition and as usual in the October edition, a special space of about 2,000 square meters will be created so that the MACHINERY COMPANIES present their technological novelties.

In its last edition of FUTURMODA, more than 300 exhibitors representing more than 410 brands of components, leather, fabrics, soles, lasts, heels, ornaments, prefabricated, plates, serigraphs, chemicals, packaging and technology, among other sectors participated. The origin of the exhibitors is usually mainly from Spain, representing 70%, followed by Italy with 20% and Portugal with 5%. To a lesser extent, firms from France, China, Bulgaria, Turkey and Brazil also participate.

From AEC and as organizers of this fair, we are working on different projects to improve the fair. They will continue betting on the Green Planet area, the space where a wide range of eco-friendly products is concentrated, as well as the area of fashion trends. And of course, work has already begun in relation to the conferences that will be held during the two days of the fair.