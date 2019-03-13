Givenchy named guest designer at Pitti Uomo

Menswear trade show Pitti Uomo has announced that LVMH-owned fashion house Givenchy will be the guest designer at the 96th edition in Florence this June.

In a statement, Pitti Uomo, which will run from June 11-14, stated that British designer Clare Waight Keller, who is artistic director of Givenchy will present her spring/summer 2020 menswear collection for the brand with a “special event” on June 12.

The move will see Waight Keller stage her first standalone men’s catwalk show, following a highly received presentation in January at the brand’s historic haute couture atelier on Avenue George V, before heading back to Paris men’s fashion week next January.

“It is a huge honour for us to host the runway debut of the Givenchy men’s collection under the creative direction of Clare Waight Keller,” added Lapo Cianchi, Pitti Immagine’s director of communication and special events in a statement. “A strong, modern and elegant vision: it is the perfect project for Pitti Uomo. I am certain that the atmospheres and spaces of Florence will offer Givenchy further aesthetic and symbolic motivations for concentrating on men’s fashion.”

Clare Waight Keller to stage first standalone Givenchy men’s show at Pitti Uomo

Givenchy confirmed the news on its social media stating that it was “pleased” to be named guest designer, alongside a black and white video showing the magnificent city of Florence, where the trade show takes place.

The House of Givenchy is pleased to announce that it will be this year’s “Pitti Uomo Guest Designer”. For the occasion, the House will unveil its Spring Summer 2020 menswear collection during the trade event in Florence, Italy. #GivenchyxPitti #GivenchySS20 #GivenchyFamily pic.twitter.com/GqMbCYOo2A — Givenchy (@givenchy) March 12, 2019

As Pitti Uomo's guest designer, Waight Keller follows in the footsteps of Glenn Martens’s Y/Project, Craig Green, Jonathan Anderson, Sir Paul Smith and Raf Simons.

Image: courtesy of Pitti Uomo/Givenchy