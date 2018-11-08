Jacket Required launches breakthrough talent platform

Menswear trade show Jacket Required has announced that it is adding two new sections ‘Introduces’ and ‘Living’, adding a breakthrough talent section and homeware products to the line-up for its January 2019 edition.

Taking place at The Old Truman Brewery in London from January 23-24, the new ‘Introduces’ platform will showcase Jacket Required’s breakthrough talents of the new season and future contemporary classics, stated organisers. These emerging designers will sit alongside its international line-up of contemporary menswear, selected womenswear, footwear, accessories and lifestyle products.

In addition, Jacket Required is adding a ‘Living’ section, offering a curated selection of contemporary products and accessories from the “most progressive and visionary” interior design brands.

Lindsay Hoyes, event director of Jacket Required said in a statement: “With authenticity and individuality at its core, Jacket Required launches 'Introduces' and ‘Living’ this season offering an exciting collection of breakthrough talent and a highly edited selection of lifestyle and homewear products which provide a complementary offer alongside our current progressive fashion line-up.”

The announcement was made alongside the launch of the trade show’s autumn/winter 2019 ‘Reinvention Reimagined’ campaign, which aims to highlight the importance of sustainability and the responsibility of the individual to demand transparency within the supply chain while championing new trends, as well as showcasing what it calls the “evolution and continual reinvention of the quintessential British man and woman”.

The campaign ethos will run throughout the next Jacket Required and will place emphasis on adding sustainability to the show agenda.

Images: courtesy of Jacket Required