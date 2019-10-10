Jil Sander is next guest designer at Pitti Uomo

Pitti Uomo announced Jil Sander has been selected as the next guest designer of the 97th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence. The infamous men’s wear trade show will take place from January 7 to 10 next year.

Jil Sander’s designers Lucie and Luke Meier, the artistic co-directors, have been designing the Italian luxury house since April 2017. The duo will forfeit Paris men’s fashion week for Florence to show their AW2020 collection.

“For us, going to Florence is both an honour and an accomplishment,” said Lucie and Luke Meier in a statement. “We met in Florence, and we never imagined one day finding ourselves there for the Pitti Uomo. This is a very special opportunity for us, and we look forward to contributing to the legacy of the city and Pitti Uomo.”

This is not the first time that Jil Sander is present at the Pitti Uomo as a special guest. The house, previously under the artistic direction of Raf Simons, held a catwalk show for SS2011 in June 2010.