JOOR Renews Partnership With CIFF for Fully Hybrid SS23 Trade Show in Copenhagen

JOOR, the world’s leading digital wholesale management ecosystem, and Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF), the longest-running fashion trade fair in northern Europe, have renewed their exclusive partnership for the SS23 selling season.

In under 30 years, CIFF has grown from regional trade fair to international fashion hub and showcase for over 600 of the fashion industry’s most directional and forward-thinking brands. From 10-12 August, international buyers visiting the Copenhagen show can immerse themselves in all the trends and SS23 collections at CIFF both in real life and online through the JOOR Passport platform. By simply scanning a brand’s corresponding QR code, visitors will link directly to the brand’s custom profile on JOOR and be able to view line-sheets and shop collections directly on the platform. JOOR, as the exclusive wholesale partner, will completely digitalize CIFF, extending the length of the show online, and providing international fashion buyers with the opportunity to engage with all the collections remotely from anywhere in the world.

Commenting on the partnership, JOOR’s Chief Revenue Officer Chris Akrimi, said: “We are extremely excited to continue our partnership with CIFF, northern Europe’s premier fashion trade show. JOOR provides CIFF a global digital showcase, enabling access to premium buyers from around the world and extending the length of the show. CIFF brings together an inspirational mix of established and up-and-coming menswear and womenswear brands, and is very much focused on circularity and sustainability which syncs strongly with JOOR’s ethical ethos.”

Christina Neustrup, Director of CIFF, said: “The 59th edition of Copenhagen International Fashion Fair is proud to partner again with JOOR. As the world’s leading provider of digital wholesale management, JOOR offers our international community of buyers and visitors a flexible and seamless buying experience while providing our 600+ brands a global reach and extension to their selling windows. Building on our successful partnership, we look forward to welcoming you to both CIFF in Copenhagen and virtually.”

Launched in 2020, JOOR Passport has created a centralized destination where, with a single log-in, buyers from around the world can explore and shop the industry’s leading fashion weeks and trade show events. To date, JOOR Passport has hosted more than 65 global events, attracting over 345,000 retail visitors from 159 countries. From the brand side, over 5,700 brands have participated in a JOOR Passport event, with nearly 900,000 items sold. In addition to CIFF, shows hosted on the JOOR Passport platform include London Fashion Week, CFDA, Premium Group, Miami Swim Week, Fashion Week Istanbul, JETRO Project Showcase Japan, and RAISEfashion.

Brands exhibiting at CIFF this season include Danish favorites Ilse Jacobsen and Rotate Birger Christensen, as well as international players Dr Martens, Sebago. Buyers can discover the full portfolio of participating brands by visiting the CIFF digital event on JOOR Passport.

CIFF 59 DATES:

August 10-12, 2022, Copenhagen

10 August -10 October 2022, Digital show on JOOR Passport