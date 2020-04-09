Kingpins New York cancelled due to Covid-19

Kingpins New York, which was scheduled to take place between 2 and 3 June, has been cancelled due to travel restrictions and health concerns over Covid-19.

This comes after organisers last month announced the Amsterdam edition of the trade show scheduled between 22 and 23 April was cancelled for the same reason. Instead, an online version of the show called Kingpins24 , will take place on the same dates.

“Our biggest concern is the health of our community. We have cancelled our Amsterdam and Hong Kong events and have now made the difficult decision to cancel our Kingpins New York event," said founder of Kingpins Show Andrew Olah in a statement. "Thankfully, we are now in a position to continue to engage with our audience on a daily and weekly basis and are exploring new ways to gather our denim community online.”