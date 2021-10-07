Kingpins24 releases schedule for upcoming Global Show

Denim tradeshow Kingpins24 has revealed its three-day schedule for its upcoming Global Show, taking place from October 19 to 21.

Co-hosted digitally by Ani Wells from Simply Suzette, the event will consist of three-hour livestreams each day, of both live and pre-recorded content. The new format replaces that of its old multi-day, 8 hour events, in response to community feedback that highlighted the desire for shorter shows next to the seasonal events.

The schedule kicks off with an introduction from the trade show’s lead sponsors Tencel and The Lyrca Company before diving right into the line-up. The first day is dedicated to ‘Inspiration’, presenting upcoming denim trends and creative collaborations with the Indigo Museum.

‘Innovation and Technology’ is the subject line for day two, concentrating on informative talks centred around circular industries, sustainable material development and manufacturing. A notable talk during the day includes an interview with Marco Lucietti of Isko, a denim company that recently partnered with Soorty on a production business model for Isko’s patented Future Face technology.

The final day, ‘Earth Day’, focuses on eco-conscious production methods, including talks and presentations on energy management, water conservation and organic farming.

The trade show recently announced the cancellation of its December event in New York, stating the lack of improvement in covid-19 issues as the foundation of the decision. It confirmed the Global show, formerly in Amsterdam, as well as it’s Latin America based event, taking place in November.

Talks range from five to 20 minutes, starting at 2:00pm BST and running through till 5:00pm BST each day. Videos from the event are set to be posted through the Kingpins Show YouTube channel after the event, while others can continue to register to digitally attend via the trade show website.