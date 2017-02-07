LondonEdge to launch Awards for February 2017

London - LondonEdge, the fashion trade show for alternative fashion and youth subcultures, is set to launched a new addition to the event this season, namely the LondonEdge Awards.

Set to run from February 12 to 13 at the Business Design Center in Islington, LondonEdge aims to celebrate creative and original exhibitors at its debut awards ceremony. The team behind the tradeshow has developed a series of accolades to honour the best brands across the board, ranging from newcomers to established heritage brands.

Each award nominee is set to be judged by a panel, consisting of members of press, leading buyers and key influences. The awards has been split into different categories including Best Retro Clothing Brand, Best Alternative Clothing Brand and Influencers Choice Award. The winners of the awards will be announced during the LondonEdge launch party on the evening of February 12 and are set to receive a LondonEdge engraved trophy.

“It’s going to be great. This time the awards will be a chilled and fun affair voted prior to the show and delivered at the opening party," said LondonEdge Director Carole Hunter in a statement. "We’re looking to develop the idea further next season and beyond. Just wish we could give all of our exhibitors a trophy!"