LynnSophie®: Exploring new frontiers at Modefabriek

Dutch luxury fashion brand LynnSophie®, tailored for career mothers, is gearing up to showcase its latest collection at Modefabriek, the premier fashion trade event in the Benelux region. Taking place on January 26 and 27 at EXPO Greater Amsterdam in Vijfhuizen, the fair provides labels with an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry professionals and highlight their vision for sustainable luxury. For LynnSophie®, this event is a significant milestone in its global expansion. New opportunities are being explored in Australia, New York, and Dubai, alongside a growing presence in European countries such as Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Northern Italy, Austria, and Ireland.

Strengthening brand visibility at Modefabriek

Modefabriek’s reputation as the premier fashion trade event in the Benelux region makes it an ideal option for LynnSophie® to engage with the industry. As the brand’s Distribution Specialist, Ralf van Kempen plays a pivotal role in forging these connections, using his extensive network to open doors for LynnSophie® across both established and emerging markets.

Credits: LynnSophie®

"Modefabriek is an excellent platform that not only connects us with new agents and distributors but also generates international attention for LynnSophie’s launch," says van Kempen. Events like Modefabriek offer brands a unique opportunity to showcase their collections to decision-makers, establish relationships, and leave lasting impressions—key factors for growth in the highly competitive luxury fashion market.

"Many retail chains have expressed interest in visiting us at Modefabriek, and I’m excited to showcase our collection with pride," says Myrthe van der Zanden, founder of LynnSophie®. She is particularly drawn to the fair’s ‘Responsible Route,’ which highlights sustainable practices in fashion. "At LynnSophie, we are deeply committed to sustainability and continually strive to make our processes more eco-friendly. As a working mother, I want my children, and future generations, to grow up in a healthy world." This dedication to sustainability, along with many other factors, makes Modefabriek the perfect match for the brand.

Entrepreneur Myrthe van der Zanden, mother of 4 children, wearing: Fabiënne blazer and Cécile trousers. Credits: LynnSophie®

What to expect at LynnSophie®’s stand

Visitors to stand 628 can look forward to an expanded collection that reflects LynnSophie®’s commitment to sustainable luxury. Both Myrthe van der Zanden and Ralf van Kempen will be available to guide attendees through the collection, offering insights into the brand’s vision and craftsmanship. "Modefabriek gives us the opportunity to showcase our vision and quality to a broader audience. We are proud of our growth and remain committed to sustainability and elegance in every garment." To enhance the experience, a live model will demonstrate the fit, movement, and quality of the garments, giving visitors a tangible sense of what sets LynnSophie® apart.

Key pieces include the ‘Lauren’ blazer, crafted from premium Italian fabrics, which has become a staple of the collection thanks to its timeless design and versatility. The collection also incorporates personal elements, such as the ‘Jade’ jumpsuit, named in memory of van der Zanden’s daughter, Jax’s twin sister who passed away early during the pregnancy. Jax, her now five-year-old son, carries forward the family’s story together with his two older sisters and younger brother. This meaningful piece reflects LynnSophie®’s philosophy, rooted in personal stories and family connections. These thoughtful designs are further elevated by a curated color palette of teal green, bordeaux red, and royal blue—each chosen for its enduring elegance and versatility, ensuring every piece remains stylish and relevant for years to come.

Credits: LynnSophie®

For attendees at Modefabriek, stand 628 promises to be a must-visit destination for those seeking a brand that seamlessly combines timeless elegance, sustainability, and global ambition.