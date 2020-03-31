Moda pushes August fair back to September due to Covid-19

UK fashion trade fair Moda has postponed the dates of its August edition to September in light of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The SS21 edition of the fair will now take place between 6 and 8 September at the NEC Birmingham alongside wholesale gift and home trade event Autumn Fair, which is also run by the same organisers, Hyve Group.

Moda has also launched a new #InspiredByKindness campaign for the SS21 show which focuses on community and positivity in a time of heightened uncertainty and aims to “keep Moda’s community-feel alive during this difficult time.”

Moda event director Adam Gough said in a statement: “After carefully monitoring the situation, and listening to our customers, we have decided to move the SS21 edition of Moda back to September. This decision reflects our commitment to continuing the growth of one of the UK’s longest-standing and best-loved fashion trade shows and it is our hope that both exhibitors and visitors will support this decision.

“Like many of you, the Moda team are working from spaces that look a little different - from home offices to shared dining tables. However, we want you to know that our inboxes remain open, and our phones are switched on as we continue to work remotely.”

Moda brings together more than 1,200 collections and over 8,000 visitors annually, featuring the latest fashion across 16 catwalk shows, retail-focused seminar programmes, interactive workshops and networking events.