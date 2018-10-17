'Neonyt': new sustainability and innovation hub to launch at Messe Frankfurt

Neonyt - a global hub for fashion, sustainability and innovation - will be open for the first time at the Messe Frankfurt trade fair at Kraftwerk, Berlin from 15-17 January, 2019. The hub is an innovative platform that aims to promote an ethical approach to fashion that promises to bring together “style, business inspiration, knowledge, fun and community.”

The self-coined name Neonyt is derived from the Ancient Greek word “neo” and the Scandinavian word “nytt” which both mean “new,” and that’s exactly what they hope to showcase with this new hub. Neonyt will be taking over from trade fair duo Ethical Fashion Show Berlin and Greenshowroom, with an increased focus on the curation aspect and an international approach that will offer a glimpse of a more sustainable future of fashion.

Show director Thimo Schwenzfeier said in a statement: “Neonyt is a place where professionals can meet and engage in valuable dialogue. We bring products and contents together with people and organisations, so they can each increase their innovative potential. Global hub Neonyt also draws on the know-how of Messe Frankfurt’s international ‘Texpertise Network’ with over 50 trade fairs, around 22,500 exhibitors and more than half a million visitors worldwide.”

An innovative focus on sustainability in fashion

Creative Director Magdalena Schaffrin, commented: “With Neonyt, we are boldly pursuing new paths – also with regard to the selection and compilation of brands from a fashion perspective. This applies both to the Neonyt Trade Fair as well as to the Neonyt Fashion Show. Our aim is to showcase the cutting edge of sustainable fashion.”

Schaffrin added: “We are already the world’s biggest trade show for sustainable fashion. From this strong position, we want to become even more progressive and focused in the future. That is a longer-term process, which we are continuously working on.”

The hub will be made up of the Neonyt Trade Fair, the conferences Fashionsustain by Messe Frankfurt and #Fashiontech by Premium Group, the design-thinking format Thinkathon, the Neonyt Fashion Show, the influencer and blogger event Prepeek, networking events, and the Neonyt Party. From contemporary, casual and urbanwear to denim, streetwear and business outfits, Neonyt hopes to attract a varied crowd through its mix of leading brands and newcomers.