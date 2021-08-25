New trade show GenovaJeans announces September programme

GenovaJeans, a new annual sustainable denim event in Genova, Italy, has announced the event programme for its inaugural show this September.

Held in partnership with Diesel, Artejeans and Candiani, GenovaJeans is the world’s first event dedicated to sustainability in the production of jeans.

A new digital platform, launched this week, will offer guests the opportunity to learn more about the partners of the event along with full details of the programme of five-day trade show.

From 2-6 September events such as “Behind the Seams” will test visitors about their knowledge of denim. Elsewhere an interactive exhibition will highlight the impact the production of jeans has on the environment and will provide new sustainable solutions.

The programme will include conferences exploring topical themes related to the iconic jean, its history, the relationship with sustainability and the link with social changes and female empowerment. On each day entertainment shows will take place at the Truogoli di Santa Brigida and inPiazza del Campo.

For the full programme visit GenovaJeans.it.