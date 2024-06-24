NY Fashion Tech Lab's 2024 Demo Day experiential event

The 2024 Lab launched in March and on June 18th, the 2024 program came to a close with their annual Demo Day Experience in New York City. Attended by over 200 retailers, brands, investors, alumni and supporters of the program.

The program partners for 2024 were: TJX, J.Crew, LVMH, Selfridges, Neiman Marcus/Bergdorf Goodman, Tapestry (Kate Spade/Coach/Stuart Weitzman), Lululemon, and MCM, who helped select these companies and worked with them over the 12-week program. Microsoft and Fenwick are also proud supporters of NYFTLab.

During the 12-week program, the 2024 Lab Companies collaborated with NYFTLab’s partners, participated in weekly sessions and workshops, and met with the lab’s network of experts.

This was the 11th cohort of the program, and these 6 companies join the over 80 alumni that have participated since the program was established in 2014.

