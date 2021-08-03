Pitti Uomo announces dates for 2022 event

Menswear trade show Pitti Uomo will continue to take a cautious approach to the opening of its doors next year, announcing another three day event instead of its usual four days.

The most recent edition in June saw the prestigious trade show welcome the public in a format that was significantly reduced compared to the previous pre-pandemic years. The opening offered a positive outlook on the return of in person fashion events, something that was scarce over the past year.

It will run through January 11-13, in the usual location of Fortezza da Basso in its home city of Florence. Pitti Bimbo, the children’s apparel trade show, will run simultaneously in the same venue.

This Winter season will be edition number 101 in the archive and will present a limited number of buyers and brands showcasing autumn/winter 2022-23 collections. The previous edition hosted a total of 400 exhibitors, boasting a range of craftsmanship and manufacturing, in comparison to the typical 1,200 of previous years. In total, around 6,000 visitors were welcomed into the two events.

Pitti Filati, the sister trade show specialising in yarn, will be held at the later date of February 1-3, at Stazione Leopolda in Florence.