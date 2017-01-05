Premiere Vision Paris to launch Wearable Lab

For the February edition of Premiere Vision Paris there will be a Wearable Lab dedicated to “invention and forward-looking ideas” to support the future of fashion technology, organisers have announced.

The Wearable Lab aims to bridge the gap between the wearable markets and the fashion industry and will feature 10 inspiring, experimental works including clothing and accessories.

The displays will feature designs and companies from various countries including Amy Winters, known for her interactive wearable design that create a touch-sense-sound multisensory experience, and jewellery designer Sarah Angold, both from the UK.

Other designers taking part includes Turkish duo Ezra+Tuba, Canadian label Ying Gao, which has produced interactive dresses using photoluminescent thread, French designer Pierre Renaux, and emerging fashion-tech designer Anouk Wipprecht from the Netherlands.

There will also be a showroom of 4 start-ups dedicated to meetings and exchanging ideas, who will display their latest innovations and future goals, while proposing true future partnership to the industry. The start-ups include French companies Digitsole, Percko, and Spinali Design, and German-based Teiimo.

Premiere Vision Paris will also host an event “Fashiontech, future scene or utopia?” to further understand the issues at stake in the new fashion and technology territory, featuring experts Christine Browaeys from T3nel, Pascal Denizart from Ceti, Intel’s Hilary McGuinness, Nelly Rodi from R3ilab, and designer Anouk Wipprecht.

The Wearable Lab will be located in Hall 5 North, aisles F and G.

The three-day event brings together six major industries supplying materials and services to the global fashion industry, including yarns, fabrics, leather, design, accessories and manufacturing at Paris-Nord Villepinte from February 7-9.

Image: Amy Winters Thunderstorm Dress via Premiere Vision Paris