Pure London and Scoop join forces for buyers

Trade shows Pure London and Scoop have joined forces for its July edition to offer buyers a complimentary taxi service between the two shows, following the acquisition of Pure London by ITE Group in May.

Pure London and Scoop will accommodate buyers getting between the two trade shows with dedicated taxi ranks at London Olympia and the Saatchi Gallery offering Addison Lee cars at key times of the day.

Nick Cook, commercial director at ITE Group said in a press statement: “Our highly complementary market-leading, global portfolio of fashion exhibitions deliver content-driven, must-attend events. With Scoop and Pure London now part of the same group and this season taking place at the same time, we can work in partnership to offer visitors the ultimate buying experience.”

Julie Driscoll, managing director at Pure London added: “Many visitors welcome the two fashion shows taking place at the same time and following the sale our first priority was to accommodate both audiences and offer free taxis to run between both shows.”

Pure London takes place at London Olympia, while Scoop is located at the Saatchi Gallery, both run until July 24.

Image: courtesy of Pure London