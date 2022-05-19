Pure London announces new theme and speakers for upcoming fair

Trade show Pure London has revealed its overarching theme for this year’s event, Empowering Change, which will focus on helping retailers see change in its most positive format.

Content for the upcoming fair, which is due to take place from July 17 to 19 at Olympia London, will centre around three pillars; sustainability and circular economy, technology and process and mindset.

Alongside the unveiling of its theme, the organisation has announced two keynote speakers that will be offering their expertise to its audience.

On July 18, Ed Burstell will take to the fair to talk about his near decade in leadership at Liberty, during which he has seen double-digit YoY growth driven by a renewed focus on British designers and a cohort of prestigious collaborations.

Additionally, managing director of Kara, Alan O’Neill, will also be present on July 17, sharing his experience of growing and supporting brands like Selfridges, Fenwicks, Primark and Harrods.

When talking to Hyve, the owners of Pure London, O’Neill said: “This is an exciting time for the live fashion events industry - there is an upbeat mood around returning to the live events and I look forward to speaking to UK fashion retail at Pure London about changes in the retail sector and customer behaviour.”