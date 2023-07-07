Pure London: Five brands attending for the first time in July 2023

UK fashion trade fair Pure London is returning to London next week, bringing together hundreds of brands showcasing their SS24 collections.

The event, running from Sunday 16 July to Tuesday 18 July at Olympia London, will feature a mix of fashion, footwear, and accessory brands, as well as trend-led catwalk shows, a keynote talk from industry veteran George Davies, and a Circular Fashion Panel covering topics like regenerative design, resale, and recycling.

While the fair will see the return of a long list of familiar faces when its doors open next Sunday, it will also see a number of newcomers. In this article, FashionUnited introduces five brands attending Pure for the first time this season.

flowers & leaves

Coffee Burlap collection Credits: flowers & leaves

Greek fashion, footwear, and bag brand flowers & leaves is entering the UK market for the first time at Pure London. The brand bills itself as a sustainable label, transforming upcycled industrial waste into handmade and unique products, and overall promoting a zero-waste approach to fashion. For example, the company creates unique pieces from used Burlap coffee bags. “We dig and we collect materials, only to create diverse and unique products,” the company says. “Anything that is wasted and will not be used again, portrays our canvas.”

Founded: 2015 - Athens, Greece

Retail price: Coffee Burlap Sandals: 149 euros (around 127 pounds) - Coffee Burlap Peep toe Ankle Boots: 235 euros (200 pounds); Coffee Burlap Case: 99 euros (84 pounds) - Coffee Burlap Duffle Bag: 565 euros (482 pounds)

Twin by Tare Isaac

Essence collection Credits: Twin by Tare Isaac

Twin by Tare Issac is owned by Nigerian born fashion designer Oyintarebi Isaac. The brand's designs draw inspiration from Isaac’s Nigerian culture by pairing everyday modern fabrics with unique ethnic accessories. It describes itself as mixing “bold colours, modern femininity, classic silhouettes, and contemporary edge appeal”. Its pieces are designed and produced at its Liverpool studio in the UK. The brand’s latest collection - ‘Essence’ - “takes you through a journey of celebrations and happy moments, featuring strong details and couture style finishing”.

Founded: 2020 - Liverpool, UK

Retail price: Essence collection Paula Set (pink top and skirt): 162 pounds - Afina three piece suit: 399 pounds

Eno Eco

Sports bra Credits: Eno Eco

Eno Eco is a unique brand offering a collection designed especially for post-unilateral mastectomy wear. It describes itself as “a sustainable and forward-thinking brand that promises to empower single-breasted people with timeless, unilateral mastectomy bras and swimwear that fit perfectly and will be fashionable forever”. The company makes it products using materials such as Econyl - a regenerated nylon made from ocean waste.

Founded: 2020 - UK

Retail price: ‘Not Your Muse’ Bra: 90 pounds (currently reduced to 45 pounds) - ‘Your Own Singular Way’ swimsuit: 145 pounds (currently reduced to 72.50 pounds)

Glamorous

SS24 collection Credits: Glamorous

Glamorous is a well established fashion brand with a presence in over 30 countries throughout the world including the US, Canada, and Australia, with more than 4,000 retail doors worldwide. The company operates with a fast fashion model, adding new styles to its website “every day” and drawing inspiration from social media, pop culture, and influencer style.

Founded: 2007 - Manchester, UK

Retail price: Blue Dainty-Ditsy Crop-Top: 14 pounds - Pink Flower Organza Midi Dress: 65 pounds

Christina Brampti

Jewellery Credits: Christina Brampti

Named after its eponymous founder, Christina Brampti is a modern jewellery brand creating one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by “applied arts and science curiosity”. The brand describes itself as balancing tension to “re-contextualize jewellery into original arrangements and geometric shapes” reimagined with modern silhouettes.