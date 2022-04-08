Pure London invests in ‘extensive’ international programme

UK trade show Pure London has revealed it will be investing in an extensive international programme that will incorporate its comprehensive agent network in over 30 countries.

The event, which is scheduled to return to Olympia London from July 17 to 19, will showcase global brands from as far as Australia and Peru, with its new international team also helping in securing subsidies from key countries including France and Poland to further boost its international offering.

“The international agent network is a huge investment which we have built up during the last 18 months enabling Pure London to be the most international market leading event in the UK,” said Robert Sapwell, European development director, UK division, in a release.

Sapwell continued: “Our trusted agents are experts in their markets, they have the knowledge and experience to understand the needs of the leading brands and designers in their countries, to discover and seek out the latest up and coming brands, as well as secure subsidies for brands wishing to show in the UK. This, alongside the invaluable government subsidies agreed so far with France and Poland, will make Pure London a truly international showcase unlike no other in the UK.”

New partnerships established by Pure include an agreement with Business France and Team France Export which will cover 50 percent of eligible expenses for French brands to exhibit at the event. The company’s agreement with the Polish Development Fund Group will offer subsidies to fashion brands between 50 percent to 85 percent of the costs to participate in Pure.

The team said it will be continuing to work on securing more subsidies across its network of 33 countries.