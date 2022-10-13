Pure London to introduce new fashion sections

Trade show Pure London will launch five new fashion destinations at its autumn/winter 2023 event in February next year, including premium womenswear, Purely Sustainable, Pure Edge, Pure Body, and Gen Z.

Pure London, taking place from February 12-14, 2023, at Olympia London, will add these new destinations to its existing ready-to-wear, Pure Jewel, accessories, and shoes sections.

Gloria Sandrucci, event director at Pure London, said in a statement: “Held in the heart of London in the wonderfully iconic Olympia, there will be no end to the creativity you’ll see on the show floor at the autumn winter 23/4 edition of Pure London next February.

“I am over the moon to introduce so many new destinations and offer a curated and inspirational space for global fashion collections. Join us to discover the buzz of Pure London.”

Purely Sustainable will place sustainability at the forefront of the trade show to raise the profile of ethical and sustainable fashion across the entire event and will include a curated selection of conscious exhibitors.

While Pure Edge will provide a new home for alternation lifestyle collections that are “independent, unapologetic, and diverse,” and Pure Body will be a dedicated space for athleisure collections, lingerie, swimwear, hosiery, and nightwear.

Gen-Z will add a new home for “young, edgy and fun looks” that encapsulates the energy and mood of young fashion with trend-led, ready-to-order, and street-style collections.

There will also be a new premium womenswear destination, designed with elegance and longevity in mind, featuring high-end labels such as POM Amsterdam, Vilagallo, La Fee, and Humility.