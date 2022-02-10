Pure London to return in July for standalone show

The UK’s largest fashion trade show Pure London is to return in 2022 after a two-year hiatus.

The popular fair will return to the iconic Olympia London from July 17 to 19 for its SS23 edition with a host of new and returning brands, including One Hundred Stars, Brodie Cashmere, Onjenu, Lily & Me, My Doris, Meraki Beach, Bl^nk, Jayley, Alpe, Sonatachic, Joko Edu.

It will be the first time the trade fair has run as a standalone show since the beginning of the pandemic. Like other international trade shows, the event was forced to cancel its physical shows and instead launch a digital platform amid lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Since measures have loosened, the event has returned, but has been held alongside contemporary womenswear trade show Scoop as a hybrid event.

The news of the return of Pure London was announced at the current edition of Scoop X Pure, which draws to a close on Thursday.

Pure London back for SS23 season

Julie Driscoll, the divisional managing director of fashion at Hyve Group, the organiser of Scoop and Pure London, said: “Pure London has been the appointment in the most influential retailers’ diaries for over 70 seasons.

“With its incredible long-standing heritage as the market-leading show for fashion, the show will continue to provide a global platform for womenswear, footwear, jewellery and accessory brands and designers, and as it comes back home to Olympia we want to ensure we are creating a show for the industry.”

A new floor plan for the upcoming show splits the iconic Olympia London up into various sections: womenswear; footwear and accessories; Pure Origin, the section for garment, fabric and supply chain sourcing; Pure Lab, an area for emerging designers; and Pure Jewel, a new section for jewellery brands.