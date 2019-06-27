Pure Man reveals SS20 menswear trends and brand line-up

Colours

Shades like millennial pink, neon mint and whitened yellows will dominate the show, moving away from their traditionally feminine domain as SS20 becomes the season of pastel. To juxtapose those bright summer colours, navy, burgundy and dark green will bring depth to collections, as a new alternative to black . Meanwhile, menswear core neutrals are set to get warmer, with yellow and orange undertones allowing for vibrant ensembles around these shades.

Prints

From Hawaiian florals to geometric digital designs, menswear prints and patterns will be bold for the SS20 season, and will also feature tribal motifs contrasting with modern streetwear patterns.

Fabrics

Echoing the show’s colour trends, materials will also be crossing gender boundaries in SS20’s collections, with a selection of sheer fabrics and lace and organza. Picture Harry Styles at the 2019 Met Gala.

Shapes

Menswear shapes are set to be slouchy for SS20, with athleisure and streetwear still very much at the forefront of the season’s style. Alongside urban looks, which will remain popular within the fast-fashion world, tailoring is likely to become less defined and looser, with layering a key feature.