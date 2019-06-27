Pure Man reveals SS20 menswear trends and brand line-up

- Huw Hughes |
Pure Man, the menswear section of British fashion trade fair Pure London, has revealed the key menswear trends for its upcoming SS20 summer show as well as a line-up of brands.
Brands attending Pure Man, which will run from 21-23 July at Olympia London, include Bench, Brave Soul, Stetson, El Ganso, Oregion, Dario Beltran, Rupert & Buckley, You Don’t Want This Life, and LA newcomers Oren Kash. Here’s a quick breakdown of the menswear styles to look out for at the show:
Colours
Shades like millennial pink, neon mint and whitened yellows will dominate the show, moving away from their traditionally feminine domain as SS20 becomes the season of pastel. To juxtapose those bright summer colours, navy, burgundy and dark green will bring depth to collections, as a new alternative to black. Meanwhile, menswear core neutrals are set to get warmer, with yellow and orange undertones allowing for vibrant ensembles around these shades.
Prints
From Hawaiian florals to geometric digital designs, menswear prints and patterns will be bold for the SS20 season, and will also feature tribal motifs contrasting with modern streetwear patterns.
Fabrics
Echoing the show’s colour trends, materials will also be crossing gender boundaries in SS20’s collections, with a selection of sheer fabrics and lace and organza. Picture Harry Styles at the 2019 Met Gala.
Shapes
Menswear shapes are set to be slouchy for SS20, with athleisure and streetwear still very much at the forefront of the season’s style. Alongside urban looks, which will remain popular within the fast-fashion world, tailoring is likely to become less defined and looser, with layering a key feature.
“The most exciting thing about men’s fashion right now is that it’s unpredictable,” Pure London owner ITE Group said in a statement. “As definitions of gender and masculinity change and designer’s get more and more creative, new and unexpected shapes, patterns, colours and fabrics are making their way into the men’s fashion mainstream.”
Photo: Oren Kash. Courtesy of ITE Group