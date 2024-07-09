Pure x JATC continues partnership with Graduate Fashion Foundation

Trade show Pure London x JATC is reinforcing its commitment to supporting the next generation of fashion innovators by teaming up with the Graduate Fashion Foundation to provide graduate designers with catwalk shows and exhibition space.

For the upcoming Pure London x JATC show, which runs from July 14 to 16 at Olympia London, Graduate Fashion Week alumni will join the trade show’s catwalk line-up, as well as be showcased within the Grand Hall.

Graduates taking part in the catwalk showcase, taking place three times a day, will include Amelia Perkins, Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University, Bridget Calthrop, Nottingham Trent University, Maya Rhodes, University for the Creative Arts, and Thea Hunter, De Montfort University.

Additional look for Graduate Fashion Week winners, including Emily Lanham, Arts University Bournemouth, Hannah Bailey, Bath Spa University, Jasmyn Lopuszansky, Sheffield Hallam University and Shaojing Zhu, University of Derby, will be on display alongside established brands.

Megan Doyle, associate director of the Graduate Fashion Foundation, the charitable organisation behind Graduate Fashion Week, said in a statement: "The Graduate Fashion Foundation is so excited to once again partner with Pure London to showcase the work of several recent fashion graduates during the upcoming trade show.

“Having just wrapped up Graduate Fashion Week 2024, these talented emerging designers are on the cusp of launching into the fashion industry and we can’t think of a better platform to kickstart their careers and showcase their creativity, innovation and technical skills.”

Gloria Sandrucci, event director at Pure London x JATC, added: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Graduate Fashion Week this July. We are dedicated to supporting and nurturing the talent of today’s young designers, innovators, and creatives who will lead the fashion industry in the future.

“It is a thrill to see former Graduate Fashion Week winners present their collections as part of the Pure London x JATC catwalk, and I know that both they and the visitors will experience something truly exciting.”