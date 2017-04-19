​Timeline: Kingpins road to success in Amsterdam

Amsterdam - It's that time of year again, when all denim fanatics, denim heads and denim experts gather together in the self-proclaimed denim capital of Europe, Amsterdam, for the latest edition of boutique trade fair Kingpins. Taking place from April 19 to 20, 2017, international, invite-only denim trade fair coincides with Amsterdam Denim Days and Blue Print Festival, events open to consumers which celebrate all that is denim.

During the upcoming edition of Kingpins, leading denim mills and suppliers from across the globe are set to come show their latest innovations, trends and developments in denim. Leading green denim mill Candiani Denim is set to return to Kingpins seventh edition and share its latest dyeing innovations Indigo Juice and Kitotex at Kingpins, while Brazilian denim mill Vicunha will introduce three new hi-tech fabrics with antibacterial, moisture wicking properties and temperature control.

In addition, denim guru Amy Leverton is set to host a denim trend seminar/installation focusing on the key upcoming trends for Fall/Winter 2018-2019, while other key players such Invista and Alvanon are set to host seminars focusing consumers sentiments on denim and fit. This season also sees Kingpins sister trade fair Why by Kingpins return to the Westergas Terrein in Amsterdam, as well as Kingpins Transformer, a summit which is set to look at the cost of sustainability.

All in all, it is clear that Kingpins is certainly bigger than ever before, with more exhibitors, categories and events to date, and can only grow from here. Read more about Kingpins road to success in Amsterdam in our interactive timeline below.

Use the arrows to navigate through the timeline, or click on a moment in the timeline bar to learn more.

During the month of April, which sees Denim trade fair Kingpins and the Amsterdam Denim Days taking place, FashionUnited focuses on Denim. For all our articles on Denim, click During the month of April, which sees Denim trade fair Kingpins and the Amsterdam Denim Days taking place, FashionUnited focuses on Denim. For all our articles on Denim, click here

Photo credit: Simon Trel Photography