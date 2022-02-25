What to expect from Just Around The Corner trade show

As the fashion world continues to return back to some form of normality, trade shows have also begun to resurface to help bring structure back to the buying season.

Just Around The Corner (JATC) is among those that will be opening its doors this coming summer, holding events in Manchester and London. Now in its seventh season, the trade show has continued to report a dramatic growth among visitors and exhibiting retailers in the UK, mostly down to its curated brand mix. For its last event, JATC stated that it welcomed over 2,000 buyers across its two venues, boasting a mix of both key accounts and independents.

Looking ahead to the upcoming edition, JATC is expecting to welcome over 400 brands set to showcase across its locations, noting that the “surging demand” of the winter show means its space will likely be limited, despite an upgrade in venues.

Dates and locations

This edition, the event is looking to further expand its Manchester location in its new home at the Freight Island venue. JATC introduced Manchester as its second location for its AW22 event, recognising the city as an area that was “once the centre of the world’s textile industry”. The decision came as the organisation looked to support independent retailers in the North and in Scotland and Wales, as well as pivotal key accounts also located in the region, making the city a natural fit for expansion.

JATC will also host its usual London edition at the Truman Brewery, transferring to the site's larger T1 and T2 spaces to accommodate the expected 200 plus brands exhibiting. Manchester’s event will be held from August 2 to 3 and will be followed by London, which will take place from August 7 to 9.

New zones, expansions and exhibitors

Several firsts will come with this season of JATC, including the debut of a new zone for “elevated” women’s brands, The Edit. The dedicated area will house around 30 new womenswear collections and will come in addition to its already defined Women’s category, which is set to expand on athleisure, streetwear, denim and boutique brands.

Sustainability will be a further new highlight at the upcoming event, gaining its own zone for sustainable brands, footwear and accessories. JATC said it is already expecting this category to double in size for its next season.

Additionally, this year will also see the introduction of a lifestyle zone and a dedicated footwear and accessories zone for brands that fall under these rapidly growing categories.

Menswear brands, both up and coming and commercial, will be a further addition to the round-up, presenting growth in formal, sport, denim, skate and heritage.

Exhibiting brands selected for the event must fit into JATC’s identity, it has said, offering a wide appeal, appropriate price levels and appeal to a target demographic. The organisation revealed an extensive list of attendees for this year, which include the likes of Alpha Industries, Ben Sherman, Champion, Ed Hardy, DKNY, Superdry and Nautica.