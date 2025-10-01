White consolidates its global leadership: between new luxury and internationalisation, launching the first Rlc Fashion Summit with 200 stakeholders

White Milano, which took place in the Tortona district from September 25 to 28, concluded on Sunday, showcasing its Spring/Summer collections. The event received widespread acclaim from buyers, who recognised the high level of quality and innovation in the proposals presented. “This edition has confirmed the event as an essential fixture in the fashion world, capable of combining tradition and the avant-garde. White Milano is not just a stage for established brands, but above all a dynamic and visionary platform. It supports true talent and anticipates future trends with its renowned scouting, always demonstrating a full and clear understanding of the current market,” explained Massimiliano Bizzi, founder and president of White.

The event recorded a 7 percent increase in international buyers. This represents a significant leap forward compared to last September, particularly from Middle Eastern countries where M Seventy Group has been focusing its efforts, especially Saudi Arabia. Attendance was also strong from Spain and Japan, as well as German-speaking countries including Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“The 7 percent growth in the international market and the increase, especially from the Gulf markets, are proof of a long-standing strategy and effort to explore new markets for our companies. We will continue along this path, also looking at markets where demand is still significant,” added Massimiliano Bizzi.

Sponsored by the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Milan, the event was supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and ICE, the Agency for the Promotion Abroad and Internationalisation of Italian Companies, in partnership with Confartigianato Imprese. It took place in the heart of the Tortona Fashion District, presenting a brand mix of 364 clothing and accessory brands from around the world. Of these, 55 percent were international and 45 percent were from Italy. The number of exhibitors has grown by 22 percent compared to the last two editions.

First Rlc Global Forum

The trade show partnered with the Rlc Global Forum, a platform for global fashion strategy with a focus on the retail segment. It hosted the Rlc Fashion Summit in Milan for the first time at the Mudec, Museum of Cultures. The panel brought together 200 prestigious representatives from the fashion; luxury; retail; technology; and investment sectors under the theme “Forces of Tomorrow”. The meeting provided leaders with an important platform to address the profound changes redefining the industry, from new growth markets and technology-driven transformation to evolving consumer expectations.

The inaugural edition of the Fashion Summit highlighted how interconnected markets, from established fashion capitals to rapidly growing areas, are shaping the future of the global industry and opening up new development trajectories.

“The Rlc Fashion Summit combines two extraordinary forces: the creativity of Milan Fashion Week and the strategic capability needed to navigate the current complex and ever-changing landscape,” said Panos Linardos, chairman of the Rlc Global Forum. “By bringing together diverse voices in a single context, we create a space for collaboration and innovative thinking that will define the future of our industry.”

M Seventy, the trade show's owner and organiser, supported Saudi designer Tala Abukhaled

M Seventy, the company that owns and organises the trade show, also supported Saudi designer Tala Abukhaled and her brand Rebirth. Massimiliano Bizzi selected her from the emerging talents of the Saudi 100 Brands programme, an initiative promoted by the Saudi Fashion Commission. After being presented at White in the September 2022 and September 2023 editions, Rebirth participated in White Resort in June 2025, attracting significant interest from the industry's most influential buyers. Building on this success, the designer entered the new luxury ready-to-wear segment. Her collection was made entirely in Italy, thanks to a collaboration with Jato 1991, a company within the Minerva spa group, one of Italy's leading industrial players specialising in high-end clothing and accessories.

M Seventy was also selected as a strategic partner for the third edition of Riyadh Fashion Week, taking place from October 16 to 21. The company will manage the Designer Wholesale Showroom, an initiative promoted by the Fashion Commission of the Saudi Ministry of Culture. The showroom will host approximately 50 Saudi brands, offering them comprehensive support in preparing and presenting their collections. It will also encourage attendance from international and local buyers, investors and industry opinion leaders. M Seventy's role extends to coordinating and assisting designers with the setup and development of the wholesale segment; scouting for buyers; and organising guided tours, business-to-business meetings and personalised presentations.

International buyers at White

There was a strong presence of international buyers including Bongenie (France), Simons (Canada), Harvey Nichols (Qatar), Le Bon Marché (France), Joyce (HK), Baycrew’s (Japan), Elle Shop (Japan), Hankyu (Japan), Isetan (Japan), Harvey Nichols (Kuwait), Vitkac (Poland), Bosco di Ciliegi (Russia), Harvey Nichols (Turkey) and Stockmann (Russia).

Italian buyers

From Italy, attendees included Sugar; Mantovani Shop, Tessabit; Spinnaker, Penelope, Bernardelli, Franz Kraler, Helmè, Susi Hub, PozziLei, Dantone, La Rinascente, Chapters, Gibot, and Gaudenzi, to name a few. Overall, for the Italian market, the event reported a decline of 11 percent, a trend seen at other major industry trade fairs.

Great success for the resort area

The Resort area was a success, attracting buyers such as Eden Rock Resort (St. Barthélemy), Sandy Lane Resort (Barbados), Roccoforte Hotels (Italy), Cheval Blanc (St. Barth) and Thaiti Boutique (France).

The network of ambassadors, active across key international markets, played a crucial role in White's global expansion. Their strategic work and deep knowledge of their respective territories enabled White to strengthen relationships with buyers; retailers; opinion leaders; local stakeholders; and press representatives. This contributed significantly to the expansion of the event's international network. This dynamic and continuously expanding network represents a fundamental asset for the project's future development.

The ExpoWhite project, launched in 2022, was highly appreciated for offering visibility and support to established brands from countries outside the traditional fashion circuits. Brands from Armenia, Brazil, Spain and Romania confirmed their presence at White again, with the Spanish contingent supported by Icex España Exportación e Inversiones. Additionally, the White commercial team, together with the Fashion Design Council of India, selected nine Indian designers who received praise from international buyers for their creativity.

Proposals from Qatar, thanks to a collaboration with the fashion and culture incubator M7, found a launchpad to new markets on the platform.

Designers of the Secret Rooms

Five designers were featured in the Secret Rooms, special spaces designed to guide visitors in discovering emerging talent. Clara Pinto came from the UK; Carolxott from Estonia; the brand Rebirth from Saudi Arabia; and the brand Renè from Denmark. Finally, designer Manuela Alvarez from Colombia presented her collection under her eponymous brand, Maz Manuela Alvarez. This included a capsule collection created with Adidas Colombia, shown for the first time outside of the country. In the designer's space, White proudly hosted an Instagram Live session featuring Tom Vinkenvleugel, senior director of brand activation at Adidas Colombia, and Simona Severini, general manager of White.

The Basement area, a special space dedicated to research-driven collections, hosted the London-based brand Dreaming Eli. After showing at London Fashion Week, the brand chose WHITE as its first appointment to present its creations to international buyers.

The project created with Istituto Marangoni, the I’m Talent Showroom, dedicated to former alumni designers who have benefited from academic and creative training, was also of great interest. Among them were Fiallo, Cascinelli, Maison Rags, Lukas Christ, and Wonderkid.

Among the special projects of this edition was Ballantyne, the protagonist of the “Showroom Connection” initiative. This initiative offers selected brands the opportunity to exhibit only part of their collection at the trade show, with the rest visible directly at their showroom. There was also a “Secret Project” that unveiled a very high-profile international brand to industry professionals.