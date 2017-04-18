White Milano adds a day to September edition

Italian trade show White Milano is adding a day to its calendar for its September edition to “act synergistically with all the other sector’s players” and to help increase Milan’s appeal for international buyers.

White Milano, the trade show dedicated to womenswear collections and contemporary accessories, sponsored by the Municipality of Milan will open on Friday, September 22 and run until Monday, September 25, 2017.

The addition of the new day will mean that the White Milano along with Milano Moda Donna and trade shows like Mipel, The Micam, The One Milano will coincide with almost the entire duration of the fashion shows.

As well as renewing its buyer-orientated format with a four-day show, White Milano is also organising a series of events and “live happenings” to present their international scouting activities to the fashion insiders in what it describes as a “dynamic and interactive way”, as it continues to evolve its trade show format.

“This important synergy among the sector’s insiders will make Milan fashion week more appealing. This is a very strong signal testifying the renaissance the city of Milan, and more broadly what the country is undergoing,” said Massimiliano Bizzi, founder of White. “Despite the indisputable success of the three-day formula of the womenswear and menswear shows, we felt it was appropriate and strategic to offer our companies the chance to be the protagonists of this change, so as to make the most of the ensuing synergies.

Bizzi added: “I believe that this is a unique occasion for the Italian production chain and for Milan, which will increasingly catalyse the interest and favour the permanence of international fashion insiders.”

White Milano attracts more than 500 exhibitors and more than 22,000 visitors each season.

Image: courtesy of White Milano