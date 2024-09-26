White Milano Marks the Return of Major Retailers to the Fashion Capital

White Milano finished on Sunday, September 22 with an attendance of buyers from over 100 countries. Many representatives from leading Italian boutiques and concept stores, such as Antonia, Sugar, Tiziana Fausti, Dantone, Rinascente, Franz Kraler, Spinnaker, Penelope, Bernardelli, Tessabit, Jazz Band, and Antonioli, were present.

There were also numerous international companies, to name just a few: Le Bon Marché, Printemps, Galeries Lafayette, and 24s.com (from France), La Bottega (from Belgium), Vakko (from Turkey), The Webster (from the USA), Conceptica (from Ukraine and Portugal), Boutique Roma and Antonioli (from Switzerland), Autograph (from the UK), Sheet-1 (from Portugal), Another (from Lebanon), and Aquerreta (from Spain). Buying offices and major buying groups, such as the Korean Shinsegae and the Japanese Takashimaya, Isetan Mitsukoshi, Itochu Corporation, Marubeni Fashion Link, Sanki Shoji, Baycrew's Group, and Hankyu, also recognized White as an important reference event.

Credits: White Milano. Yangkehan

“The return to research is the immediate solution to breathe new life into consumption in a global market that is witnessing the massification of trends at all levels. Buyers have generally paid attention to collections that offer novelty, personality, and sustainability, even within the price range. A very positive aspect of this edition was the return of major Italian retailers, whose window displays are a beacon on an international level. We have been undergoing a transformation for some time, and today we are beginning to reap the first concrete fruits of that, which is also clearly visible in the repeated presence of buyers during the days of the event,” emphasized Massimiliano Bizzi, founder and creative director of White.

The strength of White, represented by the carefully curated mix of brands, sparked the interest of industry insiders, beginning with the creativity of the Secret Rooms, showcasing the Eastern aesthetics of Yangkehan, the genderless fashion of Miaoran, the bold outerwear from Prototype: Am, Tibetan folklore as told through the creations of Yid'Phrogma, and fashion upcycling by Cavia.

Credits: White Milano. Cavia

The fair took place in the Tortona area over four intense days filled with new projects and collaborations, interspersed with the preview presentation of the Spring/Summer 2025 collections from more than 300 brands. The event, which coincided with Milan Fashion Week, was organized with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Maeci), ICE, the agency for the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies, under the patronage of the Lombardy region and the municipality of Milan, and in partnership with Confartigianato Imprese.

For several seasons now, White's support for creativity has been complemented by scouting to stimulate the market and encourage boldness once again. The aim is to capture the attention of contemporary buyers, who must follow new purchasing logic by presenting research realities and fresher, more innovative creative codes. The selection is carried out through special activities and trips to various countries around the world, rewarding the originality of the collections, capturing the identity of individual brands, and enhancing their production processes, which now more than ever refrain from seriality in favor of craftsmanship and uniqueness. The goal is to present proposals that, despite their high creative value, meet the needs of the end buyer and cater to the purchasing power of the target market. White's mix of brands brings together international realities that are not easily available, making the event a unique opportunity to discover new designers.