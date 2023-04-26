Will future supply chains develop to be greener or greenwashed?

PI Apparel Supply Chain Forum Europe will address how operations can be digitally optimised while simultaneously implementing greener practices.

PI Apparel will be returning to Amsterdam next month for their first Supply Chain Forum of the year. They will be bringing together key industry players to reevaluate their supply chain strategies in light of the highly turbulent environment of the past few years.

In recent years we have seen a rise in commitment from fashion brands to implement sustainability goals into their business models. A recent example was seen at Copenhagen Fashion Week earlier this year, where all brands participating had to meet 18 minimum standards for sustainability to take part.

PI Apparel SCF Europe will be addressing what the EU Green Deal means for supply chains and the fashion industry. With the goal to be net zero by 2050, the need for brands to invest in sustainable practices is more pressing than ever. This year’s agenda will take a deep dive into topics such as how predictive analytics and AI can revolutionize operations and how companies can incorporate circular practices all the way from design to end-of-life management.

