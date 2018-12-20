11th Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week

- Sponsor |
-
January. 28th-February. 1st, 2019
Bunka Fashion Graduate University (BFGU), A Professional Graduate School in Japan will hold the Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week (BFGU FW) from January 28th to February 1st. The 11th event theme is “It’ s NEW” .
This time, We are pleased to invite specialists in various fields for the panelists. Students works will be showcased through a fashion show, exhibitions and presentations.
The event is a venue for professionals to interact, raise questions and discuss the direction of fashion and the fashion business for the next generation.
SYMPOSIUM
January. 29th, 2019 15:00START
Panelists:
Mr. James Peters Vice President Fashion Amazon Japan G.K.e Office
Mr. Satoshi Amanuma President & CEO airCloset, inc
Mr. Hidekazu Kawano Sitateru inc. CEO
Moderator:
Prof. Shinichi Shuto Bunka Professor Division of Fashion Management Bunka Fashion Graduate University
FASHION SHOW
January. 29th, 2019 17:00 START
The graduation show of the fashion Design Course.
Participation of universities from Russia and Czech Republic.Saint-Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design Academy of Arts Architecture & Design in Prague
Please click here for more info http://bfgu-bunka.ac.jp/topics/info2019/
Or contact for English with: [email protected]