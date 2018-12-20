11th Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week

January. 28th-February. 1st, 2019

Bunka Fashion Graduate University (BFGU), A Professional Graduate School in Japan will hold the Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week (BFGU FW) from January 28th to February 1st. The 11th event theme is “It’ s NEW” .

This time, We are pleased to invite specialists in various fields for the panelists. Students works will be showcased through a fashion show, exhibitions and presentations.

The event is a venue for professionals to interact, raise questions and discuss the direction of fashion and the fashion business for the next generation.

SYMPOSIUM

January. 29th, 2019 15:00START

Panelists:

Mr. James Peters Vice President Fashion Amazon Japan G.K.e Office

Mr. Satoshi Amanuma President & CEO airCloset, inc

Mr. Hidekazu Kawano Sitateru inc. CEO

Moderator:

Prof. Shinichi Shuto Bunka Professor Division of Fashion Management Bunka Fashion Graduate University

FASHION SHOW

January. 29th, 2019 17:00 START

The graduation show of the fashion Design Course.

Participation of universities from Russia and Czech Republic.Saint-Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design Academy of Arts Architecture & Design in Prague