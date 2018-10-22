3 opportunities at sustainable and ethical companies

Not only is it a growing design philosophy and trend, sustainability in the fashion industry is also an important topic taught at colleges such as Central Saint Martin and Parsons School of Design. With new young talent entering the workforce each day, sustainable fashion is becoming a leading factor for this generation when it comes to which brands they’d like to work for. According to CNBC and a recent Workplace Culture report conducted by LinkedIn, nine out of ten millennials wouldn’t mind accepting a pay cut if they are able to work for an ethical company or one that shares the same values as theirs. Take a look at these three opportunities available on FashionUnited which offer a chance to contribute to a sustainable and ethical organization.

Sustainability Intern-Global Fashion Agenda

As fashion leaders of tomorrow presented the industry’s first ever UN Resolutions draft at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit in 2017, a handful of fashion students from top universities came together to address their mission in making sustainable fashion the primary norm in the future of the fashion industry. Global Fashion Agenda in Copenhagen is currently seeking a sustainability intern to join their content team. A global leadership forum on sustainability, in this role, you’ll gain insight and experience into the world of sustainable fashion working alongside partnering brands such as Kering and H&M. An individual with a background in sustainability, political science or the humanities could use this opportunity to further expand their passion for sustainable fashion.

Regional Visual Merchandiser-JBC

Although not directly involved in the sourcing or distribution of sustainable fashion, a visual merchandiser can also contribute to closing the loop by choosing to work for an ethical brand. For over 40 years, JBC-a Belgium family owned retail company-has strived for better work conditions for their manufacturers and produced sustainable clothing with respect for the environment. As a regional visual merchandiser for JBC’s stores in the San Francisco-Bay Area, you can take comfort in the fact that your creativity and visual merchandising skills are used to communicate sustainable fashion to its customers by being part of a brand that is a member of the Fair Wear Foundation.

Supply Chain Innovation and Sustainability Manager-Nike

Being the third largest apparel company in the world, sustainability innovation is an important issue at Nike. According to Eric Spunk, Nike’s chief operating officer, 75 percent of Nike’s products already contain some form of recyclable material. Moving away from sweatshop scandals to a company that has a positive effect on the environment, Nike’s supply chain innovation and sustainability manager will directly be involved in the creation and design of sustainable products such as the Air sole, which is composed of recycled manufacturing waste.

Photo: courtesy of Nike