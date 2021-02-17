5 tips on how to smart shop and how can £100 jacket be more expensive than a £300 one?

from Le SLAP co-founder Vaida Vaiciuliene

We all know that feeling of a full wardrobe and still nothing to wear. This happens when we don’t plan our shopping well. Here are your five proved tips from Le SLAP co-founder Vaida Vaiciuliene on how to shop smart.

Seems like you bought nothing, yet your budget app shows otherwise?

Have a shopping budget and be aware of how much you are spending on shopping on average per month. There are many great budget apps which automatically transfer your credit or debit card spending. Always have a shopping list. Make a shopping list of what you need to buy and prioritize it by numbering from the most to the least important. In this way, you will not end up spending your budget on items you don’t currently need. For example, I was freezing my legs, as I did not have winter boots while I was focusing and scrolling online to find a dress for my friend’s wedding, which was 9 months away. Never go to a physical or online shop without a clear list of what you need. In this way you will not end up in a situation where you have 5 pairs of party shoes and no winter jacket. A £100 dress can actually be more expensive than a £300 one. Calculate a 1-time-wear price. This can be done by dividing the total dress cost by the times you wear it. If the dress costs £100 and you only wear it once, the 1-time-wear price is £100. Yet, for the dress which costs £300 and you wear it 30 times, the 1-time-wear price is just £10. Try to analyse whether you shop when you are in a bad mood. Lots of people started using shopping as a remedy to boost their mood. Never shop when you are feeling down . This will only lead to emotional shopping and you will just end up buying a lot of unnecessary items.