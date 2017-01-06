7 artists interpret Lady Dior

Whoever thought luxury brands are shy to collaborate in fear of tarnishing their image will be pleasantly surprised by Dior's latest collaboration.

The LVMH-owned luxury house has teamed up with seven global artists who were given carte blanche to interpret and re-create its iconic Lady Dior bag.

Marc Quinn, Jason Martin, Ian Davenport, Mat Collishaw, Matthew Porter, Chris Martin and Daniel Gordon each created a unique bag, which were unveiled at the Dior Miami boutique during Art Basel, followed by Los Angeles ahead of South Korea, China, London, Dubai and Paris.

The Lady Dior bag has become an icon with its architectural design, metallic charms that spell out the name Dior and cannage motif inspired by Napoleon III chairs.

Matthew Porter drew inspiration from the world of automobiles and the art of camouflage to create a graphic black and white motif, while Ian Davenport reproduced a series of vertical stripes from his series of paintings entitled Colorfall. An artist whose work explores depth, form and color, Chris Martin took inspiration from his work Paleocene Sunset, which is inset with historical figures like hidden scenes waiting to be discovered.

Photo credit: Christian Dior, courtesy of LVMH