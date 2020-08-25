A FashionUnited and Green Story Marketplace: We’re bringing sustainability to you!

Business as usual is changing and so must we. In a time when connection is the cornerstone of commerce, what better community to be a part of than an eco-fashion one? Green Story and FashionUnited are proud to launch a virtual marketplace for your brand to connect with others just like you!

In partnership with FashionUnited, our marketplace will go live at the beginning of September.

For sustainable brands, Green Story will be your fast track ticket into the marketplace. Green Story clients will have access, via the marketplace, to a network of over 30,000 buyers to connect, share and collaborate with. Whether it is about showcasing your upcoming collection, sharing your brands’ stories with FashionUnited’s readers or connecting with buyers worldwide, the Marketplace is the way to go.

Fashion United brings a wealth of experience to the table, as the largest (and growing) online fashion platform – with a presence in 30 countries and readership of over 60,000 brands. We are proud to work with the best in class to make sustainability easy, by bringing it to you.

Let us help your brand react quickly by bringing everything you need to your fingertips. Gain exposure to all things fashion, learn what other players are doing and optimize your offerings. We’re fast-forwarding towards a more sustainable, agile and collaborative future.

Whether you are convinced or curious, click here to learn more! Join Green Story and get an exclusive package for the marketplace community; be a part of our movement. Sign up by emailing: marketplace@fashionunited.com and mention that you are a Green Story partner.

Contact:

• Lauren Harmon, Senior International Account Manager at FashionUnited ( lauren@fashionunited.com )

• Akhil Sivanandan, Co-Founder of Green Story ( akhil@greenstory.ca )

About FashionUnited: FashionUnited is the largest independent, online trade publication for the fashion industry. With a presence in 30 countries, FashionUnited is visible across the globe. What makes it unique is that it is a niche platform, with users and readers coming exclusively from the fashion industry. With a huge network of industry professionals, ranging from buyers to brands and more, FashionUnited utilizes the power of media to make the industry more transparent and efficient.

About Green Story: Green Story was founded with the vision of getting every consumer in the world to ask “what’s my impact?” before they make a purchase. By using credible data, an advanced technology platform and easy to understand visuals, Green Story transforms the customer experience every step of the way by showing the positive impact a consumer can make by choosing green products. The company works with over 80 brands in 15 countries to calculate and show their impact to millions of consumers worldwide. For more information, visit the Green Story website at www.greenstory.ca .