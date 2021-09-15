A quick look at sourcing trends of the SS22 and FW23 seasons

Trend agency WGSN has revealed the sourcing trends we’ll be looking at for the Spring/Summer 2022 and Autumn/Winter 2022-2023 seasons. The main takeaway? A focus on wellbeing in all its forms, with pieces that make the wearer feel secure and balanced. From innovative fabrics to trans-seasonal products, next year’s sourcing highlights a more thoughtful way to shop as well as an ever-growing appeal for eco-conscious fashion, sustainable practices and circular economy.

Consumers have high expectations from both newly-launched and established labels, so it comes as no surprise that the industry is shifting towards a more responsible sourcing. We’ve seen a rise in plant-based natural dyes and certified fibres, a development of practical garments and a growing interest in styles that can be worn year-round. FashionUnited deciphers the key colours, fibres, patterns and materials that will shape 2022.

Colours

Investing in colours that last - that’s what next year’s sourcing is all about. With consumers interested in products that stand the test of time, it becomes necessary to opt for colour palettes that can be worn from summer to winter. The hues we’re buying into? Off-white, light grey, olive, navy and of course, black. These make for staples customers will reach for time and again, following their intuition to invest in wardrobe mainstays that won’t vanish after a season. Some seasonal colours are still welcome, but appear more curated: dark red, deep blue or almond green. Seasonal yes, ephemeral, no.

Fibres

WGSN has noticed a rise in trends that mix technology and luxury details and the fibres associated with them are innovative and responsible: think sustainable synthetics like recycled nylon, GOTS certified cotton and polyester like Econyl. When it comes to outdoor-inspired style, traceable cashmere and natural fibres such as alpaca and wool take the lead. We’ll see a new workwear wardrobe appear over the next year too, with smooth fibres like recycled cotton and merino wool taking on business attire - largely influenced by work from home practices. Fibres that have been around for centuries are still in the main sourcing trends, but this time through an ethical lens. Hemp, linen and silk now come from fair trade organisations. Finally, there will be a rise in particularly soft fibres that have reassuring properties and provide comfort, chief among them extrafine merino wools and cotton-cashmere blends.

Patterns

When it comes to patterns, tried-and-true favourites are still largely present: think yarn-dye stripes, checks, tartans and elegant colour-blocking. The ‘workleisure’ trend WGSN predicts calls for jacquards and false-plain textures while the rise in soft fibres means faded checks and soft stripes. We’ll also see more daring prints and patterns make their way into the collections with embroideries, ombre effects and brushed fabrics in an array of bright shades.

Materials

The key fabrics of 2022 and early 2023 come in diverse textures and finishes, providing a large array of materials to source from. Tech-oriented trends will tend to use stretchable and breathable options that are all lightweight and often water-repellent while the ones focused on the outdoors choose twills, corduroy and heavy cottons. On the other hand, the workwear wardrobe will be infused with brushed neutrals, jacquards and satin stripes. Lastly, we’ll also witness many vegan alternatives, from leather to suede, as well as playful textures such as bouclés, plissés, seersuckers and crushed pleats.