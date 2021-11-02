A. Roege Hove wins Magasin du Nord Fashion Prize

Conceptual knitwear brand A. Roege Hove, which made an impressive Copenhagen Fashion Week debut in August, has won Denmark’s Magasin du Nord Fashion Prize.

The prize is Denmark’s biggest award for fashion design and highlights up-and-coming design talent. This year’s finalists included sustainable Danish fashion brand (Di)vision founded by sibling duo Nanna and Simon Wick, Paris-based, emerging Danish designer Louise Lyngh Bjerregaard, and menswear designer Berner Kühl.

The finalist presented their collections and business concepts to an international jury of industry experts and was judged on their design talent, innovation, creativity, business entrepreneurship and sustainable vision, with the jury explaining they were “especially taken” by A. Roege Hove’s work.

Textile designer Amalie Røge Hove, a graduate of the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, founded A. Roege Hove in 2019, after working at some of the top Danish brands, including Cecilie Bahnsen and Mark Tan. The label has impressed editors and buyers with its modern and artistic approach to knitwear, and winning the Magasin du Nord Fashion Prize will help boost the brand internationally.

Image: courtesy of A. Roege Hove, Copenhagen Fashion Week

Commenting on her win, Amalie Roege Hove, founder and designer of A. Roege Hove, said in a statement: “What an honour! Most of the time I’m in the studio with my small team, alone in our own world. It has been enormously moving to be face-to-face with the jury members, being with them, seeing their responses to the work. I had not expected that at all. Seeing their reactions to my designs means a huge deal to me.

“The fashion industry is characterised by high pace, and it’s rare that one has the time to dive in deep and develop as a designer. That’s what I will use the money from the Magasin du Nord Fashion Prize for, to invest time in our products. I feel so happy. It has been an incredibly touching day.”

As the winner, A. Roege Hove takes home 300,000 Danish Krone to support and enhance its business, as well as an additional 50,000 Danish Krone for being the first-ever winner of the public vote, a new edition to this years prize.

Image: courtesy of A. Roege Hove, Copenhagen Fashion Week

Nina Wedell-Wedellsborg, founder of the prize and board member of the Wessel and Vetts Foundation, said: “I’ve been amazed by the entries this year by their quality and calibre. For me, it has felt like one of the strongest competitions ever. I’m thrilled for A. Roege Hove.

“As always there was a healthy and robust debate in the jury room. However, everyone was unanimous that A. Roege Hove stood out with the originality of her design, a genuine drive to succeed in business and a commitment to sustainability. It fills me with enormous hope to see how young designers instinctively seize an opportunity to contribute to change.”

Federica Marchionni, chief executive of Global Fashion Agenda, who was on the jury panel, added: “I’m honoured to be a member of the jury for this Prize and have been greatly impressed by all the entries. Designers make us feel beautiful but can also make us feel good. They have a powerful influence but also the responsibility to design for the benefit of our precious world and people. With such a high standard, selecting a winner was not an easy task, but A. Roege Hove’s level of creativity and mindfulness of sustainability was outstanding.”

All finalists were also awarded 10,000 Danish Krone in recognition of “their mutual effort and participation” and will receive mentorship organised by the Wessel and Vett Foundation and guided by a selected jury member to support their future endeavours.