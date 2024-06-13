A sustainable denim revolution: Kings of Indigo SS25

Building on the success of their unisex collection from AW24, Kings of Indigo introduces their SS25 collection, filled with bold denim pieces, fresh fits and new colours. Continuing their unwavering focus on sustainability, Kings of Indigo dedicates the SS25 collection to the fusion of denim legacy, craftsmanship and innovation.

Sustainable Philosophy

Kings Of Indigo has always been committed to creating high-quality denim with the lowest possible environmental impact. Their journey is marked by resilience and a commitment to sustainability, always striving to raise the bar in the denim world. Every stitch, seam, and button reflects the devotion to sustainable fashion, crafting pieces that combine quality, comfort, and a reduced environmental footprint.

This SS25 season, Kings of Indigo celebrates a blend of vintage aesthetics and modern innovation. Vibrant overdyed denim pieces exude a playful summer energy, while non-dyed and indigo linen items offer a natural elegance that embodies the spirit of Kings of Indigo.

Reinventing the classics and honouring heritage

The classics are reinvented with bold denim and meticulous detailing. Handstitched denim patchwork co-ords TIY and BIRGITTE, alongside the sustainably overdyed denim suit NOAH and MEISHO in light nineties-inspired washes, exemplify Kings of Indigo dedication to craftsmanship and the rich history of denim. The long denim trench coat VICTORIA and the new denim tracksuit, both made from 100 percent organic cotton, are designed for a unisex fit, ensuring ultimate comfort, style and accessibility.

Honouring heritage, the ARKIN Cuban shirt with geometric embroidery and the intricately embroidered denim jacket DUNCAN add a touch of tradition to modern designs. The GRACE and RYANNA cotton co-ord set features a Japanese lace design called ‘Japan Crest’, blending cultural significance with contemporary fashion. Kings of Indigo designer Khoi utilises the meaning of ‘Japan Crest’, a symbol that stands for family origin, to add a unique and sentimental touch to the collection.

The SS25 linen items offer softly tailored silhouettes, including pleated pants, a unisex three-piece suit, and a Japanese-inspired wrap blouse. Available in bold indigo and bistro green or natural undyed linen, these pieces are both elegant and comfortable. New denim washes and overdyes present a spectrum of vibrant colours, from pink to aqua blue, elevating the denim game with striking yet wearable contrasts.

A legacy extending beyond denim

Kings of Indigo is more than just a denim brand; they are crafting a legacy of sustainability, transparency, and perseverance. The vintage and modern blend of SS25 styles exemplifies Kings of Indigo’s drive to constantly push boundaries and set new standards, ensuring that dedication is intertwined in every piece they create.

Join Kings of Indigo in making waves and driving real change in the fashion industry, one denim piece at a time. Kings of Indigo believe that together, we can continue to raise the bar and create a lasting impact.

