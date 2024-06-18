Abercrombie & Fitch launches capsule collection with Random Golf Club

Abercrombie & Fitch has partnered with Random Golf Club to create its first fan-based and performance capsule collection.

The idea for the collaboration dates back to the organic friendship between Dan Gilligan, Abercrombie & Fitch’s general vice president of men’s design, and entrepreneur and golf enthusiast Erik Anders Lang.

Founded by Erik Anders Lang, Random Golf Club is a global community organisation dedicated to making golf more accessible and inclusive through various events, activations, and initiatives.

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH x RANDOM GOLF CLUB COLLECTION Credits: ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

Back in 2023, Gilligan was conducting research into customers' preferences and needs when he identified golf apparel as a growing priority while researching needs. As an avid golfer, he knew of Random Golf Club and initiated a partnership through their podcast in 2023.

Building on the partnership's success, the Abercrombie & Fitch team invited Erik and his team to their Global Home Office, where they co-designed and co-created the first Abercrombie & Fitch x Random Golf Club collection.

The debut Abercrombie & Fitch x Random Golf Club capsule collection consists of 21 pieces for men and eight pieces for women across several categories, including polo shirts, shorts, skirts, dresses, and hats. Prices for the collection range from 40 to 70 USD.

An expansion of the brand’s golf offerings and the first-ever capsule collection Abercrombie & Fitch created dedicated to golf, the collection is now available online at www.abercrombie.com.