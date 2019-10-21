Acne Studios to collaborate with Mulberry

Swedish fashion house Acne Studios has announced that it will be collaborating with British heritage brand Mulberry on a new leather goods collection.

The unexpected high-end collaboration will be unveiled on November 5 and will consist of bags and small leather goods, “marrying together the signature designs of the two houses,” both brands added in a short statement.

To launch the collaboration, both fashion houses released a new logo, specially created for the new collection, with the letters of Acne Studios appearing like leaves in Mulberry’s tree emblem.

No other details have been revealed, but no doubt it will combine Mulberry’s classic heritage with Acne’s off-beat aesthetic to create the hottest collaboration of the year.

Both brands shared the news on their social media, featuring a video burning the logo into wood.

Acne Studios x Mulberry collection will be revealed on November 5.

Image: courtesy of Acne Studios / Mulberry