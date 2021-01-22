Adidas by Stella McCartney presents first collection developed by artists

Adidas by Stella McCartney has unveiled the first part of its spring/summer 2021 collection, which is a tribute to our world and the environment and will be released in two parts. The first part, called “Futureplayground,” was developed under the creative direction of artists such as Netti Hurley, Monika Mogi and Anna Pollack as well as activists such as Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.

“Young people today are full of creative ideas and have incredible energy. The directors and performers from around the world who have been involved in bringing this conscious campaign to life are incredibly diverse, both in terms of their respective backgrounds and beliefs,” commented Stella McCartney in a press release.

In Japan, Monika Mogi cast dressmaker Yuri Hibon, who has a passion for organic and sustainable farming, and archer Ren Hayakawa, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games. Hibon talks about how nature helps her to sort her thoughts while Hayakawa shares how she harnesses the energy of her surroundings to drive her self-belief and push her performance.

In the U.K., filmmaker Netti Hurley tries to share the stories of her generation in a gentle and honest way, for example through Calm and Violet, a couple who are both artists and activists sharing their joy of love and passion for equality through art. Georgia Moot, a proactive voice for mental health and BIPOC communities, talks about how exercise helps her maintain her balance and physical well-being.

Director Anna Pollock brings in the New York City perspective and cast Lourdes Leon, a next-generation voice actively driving change focused on inclusivity and female empowerment, and DJ Akili King, who actively wants to use her voice to promote inclusion and the empowerment of the next female generation. “Together, they used dance as a raw expression of the power of individuality and strength of community,” explains Adidas by Stella McCartney.

“I love seeing how each individual is working to protect the planet or their community in their own way, and how they’ve each captured the collection in settings that celebrate their environment – serving as another reminder as to why it’s so important we strive to protect it,” adds McCartney.

The collection was inspired by street sports and especially the contrasting and expressive prints of female skate crews. Part of it are lightweight jackets and oversized training pants and knee-long, high-waisted shorts that can be combined with long-sleeved crop tops but also tights, sneakers and accessories.

Using the latest material technologies, the pieces of the collection are not only fashionable but also performance-oriented and sustainable. Whereas Adidas’ temperature management system Ready makes sure the wearer stays dry, Stella McCartney made sure plastic consumption is reduced. Thus, the collection uses Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material, and Primegreen, a high-performance yarn made with 50 percent recycled contents.

Some of the highlights of the Adidas by Stella McCartney line include the Long Leightweight Parka, the Truepurpose Cycling Tights and the Ultraboost Sneakers. Prices range from 23 to 340 US dollars / 17 to 250 British pounds. The collection is available on the brands’ websites.