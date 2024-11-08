Adidas celebrates après-ski with Moon Boot

Adidas is kicking off the cold season with Moon Boot, with which it has unveiled a collection that moves between après-ski and street style.

Adidas has opened its doors to the winter boot specialist, which is part of the Italian sporting goods group Tecnica Group, and is presenting the first Moon Boot collection, the German-based sporting goods company announced on Thursday. The collaboration is also a debut for Adidas' sportswear line as the "first brand collaboration", a concept that has typically been reserved for the lifestyle line Originals.

K-pop group Babymonster promotes 'Adidas x Moon Boot' Credits: Adidas

The range of the collaboration extends from basics such as leggings, crop tops and hoodies to a college jacket and various shoe models in which Adidas sneakers meet elements of the classic Moon Boots. The capsule is complemented by accessories such as gloves, a peaked cap and a bag.

The collaboration between Adidas Sportswear and Moon Boot will be available from November 7 in the brands' online shops, in stores and via the Adidas app. The pieces range in price from 30 euros for gloves to 220 euros for a sneaker boot.