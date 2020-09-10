Adidas collaborates with actress Zoe Saldana on activewear

Adidas is joining forces with actress and activist Zoe Saldana to create an activewear collection exclusively for Kohl's. The range will include women's active apparel, footwear and accessories, all curated by Saldana.

“At Adidas, the belief that through sport we have the power to change lives fuels our commitment to find partners that share this value and together, deliver the best to athletes and creators worldwide,” Adidas' concept to consumer senior director of active, Michelle Bender, commented in a statement. “With the help of Kohl’s, a trusted partner of ours for decades, we’re excited to welcome Zoe to the adidas family and look forward to the positive influence her collection and message can bring to all women."

The Adidas x Zoe Saldana collection includes styles meant for both "hanging out at home or exercising on-the-go," across tops, bottoms, jackets, bags, hats and footwear.

The collaboration is part of a two-year partnership and will be refreshed each season, with the first assortment available through Kohl's ecommerce site and nearly 500 stores starting September 30.