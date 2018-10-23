Adidas launches a new women's capsule collection

Adidas revealed a new capsule womenswear fitness collection inspired by female athletes and designed to meet women’s workout needs. Called the Statement Collection, line of 23 high-performance pieces are made with the intention “to support women from sunrise yoga to happy hour HIIT and all the moments in between,” according to a press release.

The collection includes bras, tights, jackets, footwear and accessories and are made with floral camo and geometric prints inspired by Stella McCartney. Adidas has collaborated with the British luxury designer on countless projects, the most recent being an iteration of the Adidas Stan Smith sneaker in vegetarian leather last month.

While the collection encompasses multiple product categories, the Statement Collection is centered around the brand’s three signature sports bras. The styles were each carefully crafted to support a range of women’s body types and a variety of training activities.

"Women are driving the global fitness movement by abandoning routines and embracing a versatile approach to training without skipping a step in style,” said Josefine Aberg, VP of Design for Adidas Training in a statement. “That exact attitude inspired this capsule collection that covers women from the moment they hit the street through their most powerful sessions of sweat.”

The collection is currently available through the Adidas website and set to be available in stores on November 1.